Ambassador (Dr.) Oyedokun Oyewole, has been appointed as the Vice President of the Board of Regina Ogbonnaeke Empowerment Foundation (ROE Foundation).

His part of the new board inaugurated on December 5, 2020 to oversee the affairs of the Foundation for the next three years.

ROE Foundation is a Nigerian Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Adonu, as a Special Purpose Vehicle to activate philanthropy in wealth creation, skill acquisition/self-reliance, sports development and educational empowerment.

The Founder/President of the Board, has cut his teeth in the Telecom business prior to the pursuit of Educational fulfilment in National Open University of Nigeria Abuja in the Cooperative Economics Management Department.

In the course of his navigation in the business world, he acquired a lot of experience from Executive Trainings and Certificate Courses both home and abroad. He’s one of the highly valued Strategic Trade Partners of MTN Nig. Plc.

Today, Mr. Adonu sits on the Board of many Companies including but limited to the following to Chairman/CEO, S.Mobile Netzone Ltd., Setbiz Datalink Concept Ltd., St. John Global Communications Nig. Ltd., Adonu- Gas West African Ltd and Divine Gift Water Resources Ltd.