A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Kunle Oyewumi, has described the Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, as a true progressive who is passionate about the growth and progress of the state.

Felicitating with the governor on the occasion of his 59th birthday anniversary, the Ogbomoso prince, urged the celebrant to sustain his good deeds, adding that Lalong’s political maturity and administrative acumen are worthy of emulation by the political class.

Oyewumi while joining family, friends and associates of Lalong in celebrating the governor’s accomplishments in life, prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

In his goodwill message, the businessman commended Lalong’s efforts in promoting peace and unity among the residents and indigenes of Plateau State.