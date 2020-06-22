The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed his sympathy over the sudden death of three personnel of the corps as he condoled with the families of the deceased over the loss.

The Corps Marshal also commiserated with the Ijebu-Ode Unit Command where the deceased served before their death, the Ogun State Sector Command, and the entire management and staff of the FRSC.

According to Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal, who expressed shock at the loss, described the incident as an unexpected natural disaster and prayed for their souls to rest in perfect peace.

While admonishing the entire staff, Dr. Oyeyemi urged them not to be deterred by the loss, but be propelled to put in extra efforts in selfless service to the nation as a mark of honour to the departed. He stated that the deceased would be buried according to their religious beliefs.

During the heavy rain of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, a sudden spark with a sharp lightning across the sky accompanied by thunder, struck and claimed the lives of the officials.

Out of the five affected staff, two survived the shock due to lesser voltage passing through them, and the immediate application of cardiopulmonary resuscitation on one of them by another staff, who ran to the scene upon hearing their screams.