By Moses Akaigwe

The organisers of the annual auto awards have announced that the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi; the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, and founder of Elizade Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade. Ojo, will be bestowed with special honours this tear

Also on the list of prominent personalities in the Nigerian automotive industry to be honoured by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) at the awards holding on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, is the Managing Director of Dana Motors, Jacky Hathiramani.

One of the highpoints of the awards will be announce the Nigeria’s Car of the Year, among other industry awards.

NAJA said in a statement that Chief Ade.Ojo is being honoured as Pillar of the Nigeria Auto Industry for his outstanding contributions to the development of Nigeria’s auto market over the decades.

Chief Ade.Ojo has marketed and sold various auto brands like Peugeot and Volkswagen before finally settling for Toyota, a product he turned to a household name in the country.

Elizade Nigeria Limited, which was incorporated in 1973, and started business in 1971 with just one supporting employee, has become a conglomerate with several subsidiaries, and a reference point in Nigeria’s auto industry.

The NADDC DG and the Dana Motors MD are to recognised as Auto Personalities of the Year.

While Jelani has been very consistent in driving the quest for alternative automotive fuel, Hathiramani has been able to make the Kia brand a successful name in Nigeria.

Commenting on the honours, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, noted that it was important to hounor and recognise people who had contributed immensely to the development of the sector while alive, not when dead.

“We like to recognise people while they are still alive, which is very important so that they can also reap some rewards from their service and serve as encouragement for younger people to serve, knowing full well that when you serve, there is always recognition,” he said.

