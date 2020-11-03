Magnus Eze, Enugu

The apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the degenerating situation in Oyigbo area of Rivers State.

Its President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo in a statement on Tuesday, assured Igbo people caught up in the fracas in Oyigbo that efforts were on for intervention on their behalf.

Nwodo disclosed that arrangements were almost concluded for Igbo leaders to meet with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike to address the issue.

He, however, regretted that the happenings had affected the cordial relationship that existed between peoples of the South East and South South regions.

Nwodo stated: “The misdemeanors of some rampaging youths of both South South and South East origin and the inciting mindless and provocative statements that was made from abroad by the leader of IPOB which inflamed passions on all sides has landed us in a regrettable situation.

“Pictures on the social media portray very inhuman and degrading treatment meted to innocent Igbos in Oyigbo.

“Ohaneze regrets that the friendly and cordial relationship which existed between Igbo and our kit and kin in Rivers State is threatened by this development. So also is the threat to our solidarity with PANDEF and the entire people of the South South region of Nigeria.

“We are in consultation with the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Gov David Umahi, who has kindly volunteered to arrange a meeting between us, Igbo leaders and the Governor of Rivers State to arrest further drift of this dangerous development.

“Innocent Igbo in Rivers State who are caught in between this sad development and whose lives and livelihood are threatened by it are assured that help is on the way and that Igbo leaders will never abandon them.”