Rita Okoye

Hannah Guendemir, also known as Oyin is the new girl in Lagos town doing Afrobeats, she is white and on a mission.

Oyin’s started off with a finance career in stock-listed international companies and a highly competitive working environment.

Having achieved everything she ever dreamed of in her twenties, Oyin felt that this wasn’t enough. “I couldn’t imagine to spend the rest of my life behind massive office and conference room desks, moving figures around, remaining nothing more than a number as well in the corporate company jungle. I felt the deep urge to create something beyond money or conservative career standards; I wanted to inspire and move a whole generation of people like me. Even though it would mean going back to the deepest grounds of existential fears and starting all over again.”

And she did. Oyin left Germany two years ago and moved to Portugal to study the origins of Afro music in Kuduro and Kizomba in the African dominated suburbs of Lisbon and learning Afro music production from Angolan and Cape Verdian musicians and sound engineers. Oyin lost a lot of money and nerves by learning how things work in the African music industry.

After her first successful music release, she moved over to London, UK and quickly connected with the local Afrobeats scene. Wherever she goes, people are flashed by her aura, talent and purpose.

Hannah Guendemir is currently moving between Europe and Nigeria, recording with heavyweights of the African music industry. Watch out for her next moves, as she has already started building an exceptional career beyond borders and existing perceptions.