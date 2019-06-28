Upcoming junior tennis sensation, Oyinlomo Quardri yesterday created a major upset at the on-going 41st Central Bank of Nigeria open Senior Tennis Championship as she dumped out tournament top seed, Blessing Samuel 6-1, 6-1 to book semifinals spot.

Unseeded Oyinlomo, who entered the tournament through a wild card, kept no one in doubt concerning her mission in this year’s tournament when she defeated number three seed, Airhunwunde Osariemen 6-0, 6-0 in the second round before dispatching Samuel.

Having proved book makers wrong, Oyinlomo said she wasn’t surprised beating the top having beating her at the National Sports Festival held in December 2018 in Abuja.

With the top seed out of the way, 16 year-old Oyinlomo said she now has her sight fixed on the CBN trophy and the N.7million star prize.

Women number two seed, Christy Agugbom did not disappointed fans as she recorded a two straight win 6-1, 6-3, over Omolayo Bamidele in the quarter final match, Blessing Anuna beat Bukola Olowu 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to also cruise to the next round Aanu Aiyegbusi outstroked Jumai Mohammed 6-2, 6-3 to also claim a semi-final ticket.

According to the fixtures, giant killer Oyinlomo Quardri will face Blessing Anuna in the first women singles semifinal, while seed 2, Agugbom battles Aiyegbusi in the second semis. In the men’s singles category, top seed and defending champion, Sylvester Emmanuel, defeated Oche Adeyi, 7-5, 6-0 to cruise into the quarter-finals, just as tournament seed 2, Joseph defeated Christian Paul 6-2, 6-3 to move into the last eight.

Six-time winner, Abdulmumuni Babalola batters Joseph Iyorhe 6-2, 6-3, Nonso Madueke outclassed Idoko Emmanuel 6-3, 6-1, while Thomas Otu stopped Albert Bikom 7-5, 6-3, old warhorse, Shehu Lawal dumped out Uche Oparaoji, 6-2, 6-3.