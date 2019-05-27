Lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency in Osun State House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, yesterday, said the Children Day celebration should serve as wake up call to all stakeholders to review and scale up activities that will restore the dignity of the Nigerian child.

The lawmaker, who highlighted the need for activation of support system for the protection of vulnerable children across the country, also congratulated Nigerian children.

Oyintiloye, in a statement, acknowledged that the day is not only special, but one that should be used to celebrate children across the nation and reflects on their state generally.

He reiterated the need for domestication of Child Act Law that will further protect the rights of vulnerable children, especially in their exclusive right to education as enshrined in Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 13 and Article 14 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Right, UNESCO’s convention against discrimination in education and most importantly, convention on the right of the child adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1989 and ratified by 192 countries, including Nigeria.

The lawmaker demanded stiffer penalties against predators, especially those who indulged in abuse of children.

He said the statistics of UNICEF which indicates 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school is not only upsetting, but one that called for urgent action by parents, governments as well as non- governmental organisations.

While restating his commitment to the cause of the protection of the right of the child in his capacity as lawmaker, and stakeholder in Nigeria project, Oyintiloye urged governments, at all levels and well meaning Nigerians to do more in take care of the needs of the vulnerable children across the country.