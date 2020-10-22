Two policemen attached to Gbagi Police Station in Ibadan, Oyo State, were yesterday set ablaze by protesters, at Abayomi area, about 500 metres to the popular Iwo Road Interchange.

The protesters had few minutes before killing the two policemen burnt the vehicle that conveyed the policemen at Iwo Road Under Bridge. The vehicle was said to have been abandoned by the policemen when the irate youths gave them a hot chase.

Pandemonium was said to have erupted when the vehicle that conveyed three policemen purportedly knocked down young commercial motorcyclist at a spot on Ibadan-Ife Expressway with their vehicle and the young man was said to have died. Sources said the policemen fled the spot but the youths chased them to Iwo Road Under Bridge. The policemen, having abandoned the vehicle, reportedly ran away and found ways to change to mufti.

The aggrieved youth were said to have protested the killing of the young commercial motorcyclist to Agodi Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Testing Ground, Idi-Ape in Ibadan. But on their way, they were said to have sighted two persons that some of the protesters identified as policemen in the abandoned vehicle in mufti and set them ablaze.