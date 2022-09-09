From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Twenty passengers were on Friday burnt to death in a road accident that occured at Lanlate-Maya Junction in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Sources said a commercial bus and a Sienna car has a head-on collision at the junction and the two vehicles caught fire immediately. But two passengers reportedly survived the accident and have been taken to hospital for medical attention. The bodies of those burnt to death have also been taken to the morgue.

The Chairman, Ibarapa East Local Government, Gbenga Obalowo, who confirmed the incident, said: “It was a fatal accident, hence it was a gory sight. We counted over 20 human bodies burnt completely. I learnt they had a head-on collision and the two vehicles, a commercial bus and a Sienna, which were both conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair.

“Families whose loved ones usually ply this road and are yet to be reached should please contact parks in and around the town to confirm the identities of the victims in their manifests. I pray to the Lord to continue to guide and protect us wherever we may be.

”Though no one is perfect, our drivers, however, need to avoid overspeeding. Many lives have been lost to avoidable road accidents.”