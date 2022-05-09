From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said the incumbent governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, is not good enough as governor, alleging that he has performed abysmally low.

He made the disclosure at a press conference he addressed at Adebayo Adelabu Foundation Office, Jericho, Ibadan, the state capital, on Monday, during which he made his ambition to recontest the governorship seat of the state in 2023 known to journalists on the platform of APC.

Adelabu noted that his forefathers, including the popular Chief Adegoke Adelabu of ‘Penkelemesi’ fame, spoke the truth to power and he too would not hesitate to take the bull by the horn and hit the nail on the head. He rated Makinde low in terms of performance, saying he scored below 10 per cent in the past three years.

According to him, “The pedigree of my forbears is to stare straight into the treacherous face of naked power and speak the truth to it unequivocally. The truth is simple. The truth is that the present is not good enough for the great people of Oyo State. The truth is that I Adebayo Adelabu has something far better to bring to governance for the good people of Oyo State.”

He also noted that the 2019 coalition that worked in favour of Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has collapsed, saying APC would bounce back in 2023 and reclaim the governorship seat of the state.

Adelabu, however, unveiled his seven-point agenda for the people of the state, which borders on security of lives and property, mechanised agriculture and poverty alleviation, industrialisation and employment creation, health, education, environment, as well as good governance and innovative ideas.

“Security will be of utmost importance for the government that I will lead, if voted in as the flagbearer of APC in the governorship contest of 2023 in Oyo State. The present government has with its own hands, through greed and being neophytes in power, unleashed violence on the people of Oyo State, through its halfhearted implementation of improving the parks system and transportation in Oyo State. Likewise will our eyes not be closed to external aggressors against the peace of the good people of Oyo State.

“My private sector experience, coupled with my experience as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and my various networks in private, government and international sectors; I am seized of the programme and ideas to alleviate and lift thousands of the good people of Oyo State from the excruciating stranglehold of poverty that the PDP government has entangled round the neck of our people.

“We shall bring back the glory of Ibadan as a hub for industrialists and we shall open up other cities and establish industrial networks in them. We shall make gainful employment available for the people as this will be a concomitant to the industrialisation of Oyo State.

“Health is wealth is a truism . We shall give top priority to the provision of affordable health services for our people. Education shall be a high focus priority to our government if we win. Education will be at the front burner of which we might most likely declare an emergency priority on. We shall ensure provision of healthy environment with monitored sanitation.

“Good governance begets patriotic citizens. We shall be transparent in all aspects and areas of government and we shall give a very great lattitude to inovative ideas for it has been proven over centuries that good innovative ideas, both in governance and technology are the forerunners to having a great and prosperous society. This I believe in and this I will bring into governance in Oyo State as we all march together as a party and a people to carry the flag of APC in the 2023 governorship election of Oyo State.”