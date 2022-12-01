From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 General Election, the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has slammed Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde for weakening the third tier of government in the State adding that he would fully support Local government Autonomy if he emerged governor in the 2023 Governorship Election.

The Accord governorship candidate made this known during his ongoing consultations across the zones in the State. According to him, the weakened local government has affected development at the grassroots, promising to change the situation as governor.

Speaking in Igboora, the headquarters of Ibarapa central local government, Chief Adelabu said there can be no meaningful development at the grassroots without autonomy of the local government administration adding that if given the mandate in 2023 all efforts would be put in place to ensure the independence of local government administration.

“The present administration in Oyo state under Seyi Makinde has grounded local government administration as no meaningful development is taking place at the grassroots. After the kangaroo local government election held over 18 months ago one would expect there would be rapid development in the council areas but nothing had been done in the last three and half years.”

“I solicited your support by voting for All Accord candidates in Oyo state in February and March 11 governorship election to correct the anomalies in the present administration in the State and to bring good governance to the people of Oyo.

” I urged you to use your vote to elect me as Governor of Oyo state come 2023 and shun violence before during and after the election” Adelabu said

Chief Adelabu also assured monarchs of adequate welfare by ensuring prompt release of five percent that was allocated to them adding that there would be more welfare package for the monarchs and chiefs.

Speaking at the event, the Olu Aso of Igboora, High Chief Gbada Ibrahim and Alakoso Obinrin pledged their support for Chief Adebayo Adelabu and urged him not to forget the promises made to the people of Igboora

Chief Adebayo Adelabu also meet Traders and Artisans where he promised to support them through free loan financial support.

The event had in attendance Traditional chiefs and relevant stakeholders in Igbo -Ora