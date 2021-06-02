From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Three persons on Wednesday were dispatched to their early graves during a protest that occurred in Ajaawa, the headquarters of Ogo Oluwa Local Government in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and Born Photo area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Daily Sun gathered that two persons we’re killed in Ajaawa, while one person was killed in Ibadan

The protest in Ajaawa, according to sources, was triggered by incessant kidnapping of residents by suspected herdsmen.

The source said: “Fulani herdsmen have been kidnaping residents of the area and collecting ransom before releasing them for long. The Fulani people attempted to kidnap leader of traditionalist in the town but failed.

“A butcher, Lamidi Eleran, who sells cow in the area saw the Fulani people, while trying to kidnap the traditionalist. But the Fulani people later lured the butcher to come and buy cow but killed him.

“His death led to a serious protest held in the front of one Ade master’s house. But Ade master (allegedly) shot one of the protesters. Ade master is one of the people vying for the stool of Alajaawa. When the protester died, youths in the town took to the street and burnt all his property, including his hotels in the town.”

Meanwhile, a member of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in the town, who preferred anonymity, also said: “It is true. Ade master, who is also vying for the kingship in the town caused the crisis. The story you heard was true. He has gone out of the town now. All his houses and hotels have been burnt. He (allegedly) killed a young man, for God sake. Why must you kill among armless protesters?”

In a similar development, a young man was on Wednesday killed when hoodlums in Born Photo, Agbeni, and Gege areas of Ibadan metropolis engaged themselves in bloody clash.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Adewale Osifeso, when contacted on the two developments, promised to call back. But he could not be reached again on his mobile line and he did not also reply a text message sent to him thereafter..