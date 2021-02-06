From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Four operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, commonly known as Amotekun Corps, have been attacked by hoodlums in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The commandant of the agency, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said the four operatives have been taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where they are currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the teaching hospital.

Sources say the four security agents were attacked by hoodlums on Friday, February 5, when they responded to a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlord Association in Ona Ara Local Government.

The landlords reportedly called on the Amotekun Corps and the police to help them dislodge the hoodlums from their neighbourhood.

The hoodlums, sources say, attacked the Amotekun agents and the police with machetes and axes.

‘Operatives and police officers were attacked by hoodlums at Ona Ara Local Government of Oyo State,’ the Amotekun commander said.

‘The incident was a follow up to a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlord Association who called for help from the two security outfits to help in dislodging the activities of the hoodlums in their neighborhood.

‘The coordinator of Amotekun operations at Ona Ara, Mr. Gabriel Adelakun, said that the hoodlums attacked them with machetes and axes. Four of the operatives were severely wounded and are in intensive care at the University College Hospital (UCH) for treatment. Investigation is still ongoing.’

Police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi could not be reached on his phone for comment at press time.