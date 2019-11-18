Charles Nwaoguji

To improve healthcare infrastructure, the Oyo State Government has procured the Siemens Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) 1.5 Tesla for Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) hospital Ogbomoso.

The Managing Director of Swiss Biostadt Limited, Emma Ajayi said, that the new 1.5T MRI machine would facilitate healthcare delivery in the country, stressing that LAUTECH Hospital has now emerged as the leading centre for radiology and medical imaging in Nigeria. Ajayi , who spoke to Daily Sun, recently, noted that LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso is now poised to take health care in Oyo state to the frontiers of internationally acceptable and reproducible health standards .

According to him, this 1.5T MRI will now help us to introduce sequences and protocols that were hitherto impossible, resulting in improved image quality, faster scanning and yet more patient comfort, it will tremendously expand the scope of service with even the capability for whole-body screening for cancer without exposing the patient to radiation.

Swiss Biostadt is a science based technology company in partnership with Siemens Healthineers, with best in world class technology supplied the MRI 1.5 Tesla, to LAUTECH Hospital, making healthcare accessible and affordable in Nigeria.

Ajayi said Swiss Biostadt provides cutting edge solutions & technologies, offers after sales support and customer services with globally-trained engineers across all our offers. “We ensure that customers derive value for their money from the services we provide,” he added. “We are a success story in Nigeria and our performances have stood us out. Our goal as a modest Company is to create a healthy environment that will breed healthy people and improve lives of men and women. We are a leading light in the Healthcare sector of the Nigerian economy.” He stated the latest MRI 1.5 Tesla is highly productive, easier, faster, applicable with a rate of confidence, and more efficient approach to highest and consistent image quality.