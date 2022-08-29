From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to avert the negative consequences of unvaccinated innocent children and adults, the Oyo State Government has inaugurated the Immunisation Task Force Committee, towards strengthening the health and wellbeing of residents of the state.

The Acting Governor of the state, Alhaji Bayo Lawal, officially inaugurated the committee on Monday at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Yemetu, Ibadan, the state capital.

The project is being supported by development partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria(IHVN) Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BA-N), and United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

Lawal, who is the chairman of the task force committee, stated that the newly-inaugurated committee would engage with the public health institutions, traditional leaders, religious leaders, community influential, market men and women, national and international organisations, other relevant stakeholders and partners to sustain the development and implementation of key immunisation policies across the state.

His words: “Immunisation has been widely acknowledged to be one of the best health interventions to curtail or eradicate vaccine-preventable diseases globally and this is why it is classified as one of the global human rights for both the young and the old.

“Immunisation record in Oyo State has indicated that some children are being denied of this golden opportunity, perhaps as a result of poor access, being poorly informed, myths and misconceptions, poverty and other sundry reasons. The case with COVID-19 vaccination has not been totally different from the observed hesitancy at the onset.

“These have led to the high number of the unimmunised eligible population and which we must all now collectively bring to the fold of well-protected individuals against all vaccine-preventable diseases so that with our collective efforts, we will have a healthy community. We will be able to attain herd immunity for the benefit of all.”

Commissioner for Health Dr Bode Ladipo noted that Oyo has been rated second in Nigeria in terms of immunisation of children and adults against diseases that can be prevented with vaccines.

The Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji; Chairman Primary Health Care Board, Dada Awoleye; and development partners spoke on the importance of setting up the Immunisation Taskforce Committee in the state.