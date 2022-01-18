Former secretary to the Oyo State Government, Olayiwola Olakojo, has described former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala as a straightforward and generous man, who showed commitment to the uplift of all and sundry.

Olakojo, who worked with the former governor for four years, said Alao-Akala would be remembered for his hard work and indiscriminate disposition to people, as he maintained an open door policy that allowed people have access to him in way that was unprecedented in the history of governance in Oyo State.

Olakojo condoled with wife and family of the deceased and prayed for the fortitude to bear his loss, which he described as irreparable.

He said the former governor’s death has left a huge vacuum in the state.