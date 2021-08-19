From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State on Thursday gave the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) 24-hours to vacate the premises of all the 33 local government areas of the state.

The ALGON chaian in the state, Sanda Sikiru, made this known to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, following an alleged assault by one immigration officer, that purportedly slapped the Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state, Shuaib Oladayo, on Wednesday.

The development, as gathered, led to a face-off between the NIS and supporters of the council boss, that allegedly engaged in free for all. In the process some people reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury. Though the number of supporters of the chairman that got injured could not be confirmed immediately, three officers of NIS, Oyo State Command were said to have been injured. Some vehicles were also said to have been vandalised.

According to Oyo ALGON chairman, “This is a sad moment for us the 33 local government chairmen in Oyo State. One of our colleagues, the Chairman of Ibadan North local Government Area, Mr. Shuaib Oladayo, was totally embarrassed, assaulted on Wednesday by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, despite the fact that they are in the same neighbourhood.

“This is a complete abuse of the uniform. We try to maintain peace as propagated by our governor and we do not want to cause embarrassment for Oyo State. Our governor has put in a lot of efforts to maintain security in the state and do not want anything that will cause crisis for us.

“We want to charge the Comptroller General of Immigration that all the immigration officers across the 33 local government areas should vacate. We no longer need them in our various offices again. Also, we want the Controller-General of Immigration to produce the perpetrator of the incident within 24 hours or the person will face legal action. It is embarrassing. The chairman was seriously dealt with yesterday (Wednesday).

“If the executive chairman, security officer of a local government council could be treated that way, what is the fate of the common man? We are embarrassed and don’t want such to occur again. We want to assure the people of the state that we the chairmen are law abiding citizens. Also, we want to implore the immigration officer, at Agodi to apologise to the people of Oyo State and particularly the Chairman of Ibadan North local Government for the incident.”

Narrating his own side of the story, the council boss, Shuaib Oladayo, explained: “I was called by one of my councilors that the officer in charge of passport was complaining that my official letterhead has been brought to their office many times. She was about to renew her passport with my official letter. I went there on official visit with my camera man, media aide, councillor and the majority leader of the House. I was identified at the gate to enter and went straight to the PCO Office. She said people have been bringing my letterhead and I clarified that

“I have not been issuing such letters. I was waiting for the councillor to join me to go to the office and suddenly heard a loud noise. They then moved close to us asking us to hurriedly leave. My cameraman told them that I was waiting for councillor but they said they don’t give a damn if I was the chairman. I inquired what the problem was and noise ensued. I saw them beating some of my boys and inquired to know but was attacked while trying to do so. I was brutalized.

“The DPO, Testing Ground came around and I told him I only went there to clarify the allegation of issuing letters. They promised to deal with the situation and produce the officer. I managed to get the crowd to return to the council. Around 5.30pm, the DPO called me that they were not allowed to pick their cars. I moved out again, saw that tyres of vehicles had been deflated.

“So, I ordered vulcanizers to put back air into the deflated tyres. While I was talking to the vulcanisers, two of their men ran through me and the people beside me questioned whether they were coming to beat the chairmen. They held the officers and this was followed by sporadic shooting. I tried to stay with the people because I believe if I leave, people would move to them. They shot teargas directly at me.”

But the spokesman of NIS in the state, Mr. Olufemi Adetunji, when contacted to comment on the development, said: “We are paramilitary. We cannot just make statements like that. There will be an official statement.”