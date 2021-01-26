From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, on Tuesday arrested 25 armed men in Ibadan, the state capital, and recovered 25 dane guns and 10 dogs from them.

The suspects, according to sources, came from Kebbi State. They were arrested in a truck with registration number TUR 30 ZY in Ido, a town in Ibadan less city that leads to Eruwa, one of the seven towns in Ibarapaland.

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), who confirmed the development said all the arrested persons have been handed over to police for interrogation.

His words: “Yes, they have been handed over to the police. Our duty is to arrest suspected criminals and hand them over to the police. Oyo State Amotekun, Ido Unit, led by Gbenga Olanrewaju, arrested a truck with Reg No TUR 30 ZY Kebbi with about 25 suspected Hausa men in possession of about 25 dane guns and 10 dogs.

“They have been handed over to the police for further interrogation. Police in Ido can be contacted for confirmation.”

The chairman of Miyyeti Allah in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, said he was aware of the arrest but those arrested were Hausa not Fulani, saying: “I am aware but they are not our people. They are Hausa, who are hunting for bush meats.”

The state police public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, could not be reached on his mobile phones as at the time of filing this report. He did not pick calls made to his phone.