From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An operative of the Oyo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a police special constabulary in Oyo town area of the state.

The gunshot hit the special constabulary on his left thigh and he has been taken to the General Hospital at Owode area of Oyo town for medical attention.

The special constabulary were recruited recently by the Nigeria Police Force for community policing. They were trained by the NPF and later deployed to their local governments of origin to strengthen security architecture of the country.

The name of the police special constabulary that was allegedly shot was given as Fatai Yekini, while the name of the concerned Amotekun operative was also given as Ibrahim Ogundele.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Sanga area of Oyo town on Saturday when security agents were trying to disloge some youth that staged street carnival in the area.

The Oyo State Government had banned street carnivals with a view to curtailing and containing the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Ogundele is working with the Amotekun Corps at Isale-Oyo area, while Yekini is a Special Police Constabulary attached to Ojongbodu police station.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state,, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, on Sunday stated that the Amotekun operative shot a police constabulary on his thigh when responding to youth staging carnival.

“Yes, this happened when the police personnel at Ojongbodu Division, Oyo, were responding to calls to dislodge recalcitrant youths, staging carnival after several warnings that such should not be staged.

“The Amotekun personnel has since been arrested and currently being investigated at Ojongbodu Police station,” Fadeyi stated.