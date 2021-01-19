From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman, Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, Gen Kunle Togun (retd) said eight sacks of dangerous weapons, including amulets, charms, poisoned cutlasses, and arrows, were seized from bandits and kidnappers within the forests across the state.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ibadan during a chat with journalists.

According to him, “We have made success of arresting these bandits and disarming them through the support that we got from the Oyo State chapter of the Hunters’ Association of Nigeria. The hunters know the terrain and have the spiritual power to disarm these foreign bandits. That was why we sought their collaboration.

“As I am talking to you, we have a seizure of about eight sacks filled with poisoned cutlasses, arrows, daggers and amulets, which were to be used for the dangerous operations.

“We will not relent in our efforts in flushing out these criminal-minded foreigners. If they cannot peacefully contribute to the development of Nigeria’s economy, they have the liberty to relocate to their countries or any other country that allows their recklessness.”

The former Director of Military Intelligence (DMI) assured residents of the state that the Amotekun Corps provide complementary security services to the conventional security agencies in the country.

Togun stated further that when Governor Seyi Makinde appointed as the chairman of the the agency, he told him “that he wants farmers in Oyo State to go to their farms, plant their seeds, return home and rest assured that nobody is going to graze on their farmlands.

“He wants traders in Oyo State to carry out their trading and take the proceeds to the bank with the assurance that nobody would waylay them on the way. He said he wants security stability in Oyo State so that foreign investors can come and invest in the state. In fact, he said he wants residents in Oyo State to sleep with their two eyes closed. That is what we are out to achieve.”

He, however, solicited the continued support of the residents of the state in crime fighting. He said: “The percentage of policemen per population is very low. Police in the United Kingdom, United States of America and other countries of the world are efficient because the civil populace give them information. That is why it is said that security is everybody’s business.”