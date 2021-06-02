The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYSACA) said investigation has commenced into petitions sent to the agency by members of the public on corruption.

In a press release signed by the Chairman of the agency, Justice Eni Esan, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, yesterday, the agency said it was poised to investigate all petitions and commence prosecution of the individuals involved at the end of the thorough probe.

She added that the activities of OYACA would plug holes in government purse and stop the act of mismanagement of office by public office holders and government workers.

Eni Esan, however, enjoined the general public to continue to forward their petitions to the agency, in order to help the government find a solution to the scourge of corruption in the society.

“The agency has already commenced investigation into cases of corruption and mismanagement of public assets and properties, this is in order to put a stop to corruptive tendencies in our society, especially among those saddled with the responsibility of holding public offices or serving the public at various offices.

“Due diligence will be done in our investigations and the next level after investigation will be prosecution of the individual or body found wanting for any fraudulent act or financial misconduct.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the members of the public to submit their petitions against any act of corruption or fraudulent act that can affect the workings of the government and, indirectly, the welfare of the people of Oyo State,” she hinted.