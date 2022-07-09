From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

There is an anxiety in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday over the health status of a former governor of old Oyo State, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

It was reported by many online media platforms this morning that he breathed his last on Friday after he lost a battle to undisclosed ailments.

But another report came this morning that Olunloyo has been battling with particular ailments for many weeks and that he fainted yesterday. He was rushed to a federal teaching hospital, where he was resuscitated and placed on life support.

Olunloyo, who was governor of the old Oyo State for three months, from October 1,1983 to December 31 of the same year, served as a Commissioner for Local Government in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria.

He was born on April 14, 1935 and April 14, 2022, he clocked 87 years.