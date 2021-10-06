From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has announced zoning, planning and strategic committee for the October 16 2021 state congress of the party.

Former governor of the state and Chairman, Elders’ Advisory Council of party in the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, made the announcement on behalf of the council towards ensuring a rancour-free and all-inclusive state congress.

A former senator privy to the composition of the committee, but did not want his name in print, stated: “Oyo State APC had peaceful, rancour-free, all-inclusive and successful ward and local government congresses. The Elders’ Advisory Council constituted the committee in order to ensure that all interests are carried along and accommodated in the forthcoming state congress. So, We’re going to the October 16 2021 state congress of our party as a united house.”

Members of the nine-man committee as announced by Alao-Akala include a member of House of Representatives, Prince Musiliu Akinremi, who doubles as a member of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of APC at the national level.

The eight other members of the committee also include a member of the advisory council, Idris Adeoye, expected to serve as secretary of the committee. Chairman, National Lottery Commission and former Personal Assistant to former governor Lamidi Adesina, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle.

The list also comprised a former secretary to Oyo State Government during the administration of former governor Abiola Ajimobi, Alhaji Lekan Alli; Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education, Dr. Isiaka Kolawole; former executive chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government, Wale Adeleke; Akeem Olatunji; Hammed Ayinla and Mrs. Monisola Tegbe.

As gathered, the committee is expected to hold its inaugural meeting on Thursday, October 7 2021 at the new state party secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.