Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari for his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal over the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the February 23, 2019 presidential poll.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State, by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde, which was made available to journalists on Thursday.

According to the statement, “We are felicitating with the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against all the subterfuge and dirty politicking as championed by the main opposition party, PDP, chasing shadows with INEC’s Server and other trivial issues.

“We hope that with the judicial process now explored, the standard bearer of the main opposition party, Atiku Abubakar, would have been convinced that, the victory of President Buhari is the true reflection of the voices of the majority of the electorate on the 23rd February 2019 Election and thus formally congratulate President Buhari.

“In view of the foregoing, APC Oyo State under the leadership of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the state chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the States Executive and the entire APC members congratulate President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and the National Executives for this tribunal validation of February 23rd presidential election victory.”