From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congresss (APC) in Oyo State deepened on Thursday over the composition of the zoning, planning and strategic committee for the October 16, 2021 state congress of the party in the state.

The indication emerged as the state caretaker committee, under the chairmanship of Chief Akin Oke, and the Elders’ Advisory Council of the party in the state, under the chairmanship of a former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who hail from Ogbomoso in the state, as well as a group within the party, are not on the same page on the membership of the committee.

Names of the committee members were announced by Alao-Akala on behalf of the advisory council earlier in the week. But the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, kicked against the composition, saying the arrangement was biased.

