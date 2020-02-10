Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop celebrating the maladministration represented by the immediate past government of Abiola Ajimobi.

The party, in a statement yesterday, by its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said APC is a party of individuals with little or no knowledge of what good governance entails, noting that in the last eight months, every right-thinking resident of Oyo State has been full of praises for the well-thought-out policies and programmes of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

According to the PDP, Oyo State under Governor Makinde has clearly prioritised security, health, education and economic expansion through agriculture, a focus that has brought positive telling effects on the state.

“Every month, Makinde’s government injects at least N8 billion into the state’s economy, something that has brought hope to all and sundry. This is clearly a departure from the despair, desperation and squalor, which characterised life and living in Oyo State under the APC government,” the PDP said.

It added that Governor Makinde has “begun the journey towards setting Oyo State on the path to true greatness,” adding that “we are fully aware that the APC has a polluted idea of the true meaning of good governance, but never believed such ignorance would be displayed in the public space.”