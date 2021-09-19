The All Progressives Congress (APC), Local Government Appeal Panel, has called for the cooperation of stakeholders in Oyo State as it commences sitting on Monday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the panel’s Chairman, Mr Chijioke Ozoemena and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party on Sept. 4 held its local government congress across the state with complaints from some parts of the 33 local government in Oyo State.

The APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had consequently inaugurated the appeal panel across the states to resolve all grievances from the exercise.

NAN reports that the five-member appeal panel for Oyo State headed by Ozoemena has Bunmi Hilda as Secretary and three other members.

The panel chairman called on members who might have complaints against the conduct of the Sept. 4 local government congress to submit and defend their positions.

“Our panel has been mandated to attend to all possible complaints and petitions from eligible party faithful who genuinely participated in the Sept. 4 exercise across the 33 local government areas in Oyo state.

“Members of the panel would begin its sitting on Monday, Sept. 20 to Wednesday, Sept. 22 when it is expected to round off its activities in the state.

“The venue of the sitting is the party’s new state secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan, from 10am to 5pm daily,” he said.

Ozoemena urged members with genuine complaint or complaints to submit their petitions addressed to the Secretary of the panel with relevant documents or evidences attached.

“On our part, we are glad to be back in Oyo again for another important assignment considered imperative to the progress of our great Party (APC).

“We look forward to getting better cooperation and support from concerned person as we promise to do justice to all and sundry,’’ he said.

Ozoemena urged aspirants as well as other stakeholders within Oyo APC to remain calm and keep faith with the progressive party as power return to them.(NAN)

