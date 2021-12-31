From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Sarafadeen Alli, and Dr. Olusola Ayandele, have said the party will reclaim in 2023, the electoral powers it lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

They made their optimism known in their separate New Year messages to the people of the state and Nigerians as they welcome Year 2022.

Alli, a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, and Ayandele, a renowned businessman senatorial aspirant in the state, in the statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Sola Adeleke, however, urged people of voting age to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). He said the PVCs are very important as the 2023 general elections are fast approaching. He added that he was optimistic that the coming year would be better for many Nigerians in terms of economy and security.

His words: “I congratulate you all Nigerians and my beloved residents of Oyo state for witnessing another year. As the 2023 general elections are fast approaching, I want to encourage you all to ensure you get your permanent voters card as that constitutes your power.

“It is true that things are not good as expected but it can only get better if we all play our role. This is the most tying moment in the history of our dear State. We are all aware that things are not working the way we want but it can get better. Our pains will soon become a thing of the past.”

Also, Ayandele, Oyo South senatorial hopeful, assured the people that year 2022 would be a great year, urging them to also prepare as the 2023 general election draws nearer.

“Oyo South Senatorial District deserves quality representation which I am interested in. We must restore the glory of his senatorial district after 2023 general elections,” he said.

He urged them to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as the celebrate, praying the new year will bring good tidings to them and their respective homes.