Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has lost six chieftains within the past six weeks, including the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The latest of the deaths was a former commissioner for Natural Resources, Fatai Abimbola, who died last Friday in a road accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Shagamu.

APC Publicity Secretary, Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, confirmed Abimbola’s death and said he had been buried last Saturday according to Islamic rites.

He described Abimbola’s death as shocking and a great loss to the APC family, praying that God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Daily Sun gathered that a former state chairman of the party, Samuel Farinu, and APC chairman in Oyo Central senatorial district, Solomon Akindele, also died in June.

An elder statesman and one of the foremost political leaders in Oke-Ogun zone of the state, Salaudeen Adelere, who was a councillor and later a House of Assembly member during the regime of the late governor Bola Ige between 1979 and 1983, also died at the age of 90 in June.

Abimbola, who served during the first term of Ajimobi between 2011 and 2015, was a commissioner at a time when Abdul-fatai Buhari, representing Oyo Central in the National Assembly, was the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

It was also the same time when Gbade Lana, son of former Olubadan of Ibadanland, Samuel Odulana Odugade I, was commissioner for Information and Orientation…