Chief Akin Oke, the outgoing Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State, has described the death of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, as a great loss to Oyo State and the nation in general.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the 95-year-old Oyewunmi, who is the 20th Soun of Ogbomoso, joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday

Oke described the late Oba Oyewunmi as a person who lived well and contributed a lot to the development of his people as well as humanity.

The Chairman, who expressed shock over the passage of Oba Oyewumi, said losing an icon like him was not only saddening but also regrettable.

“In him was every good thing a reasonable town man could wish to have in a traditional ruler, leader and father.

“An average Yoruba son and daughter is proud of the late Soun who was in spite of being born a prince, strived to rise to stardom.

“He was able to improve upon every of his success until he breathed his last. He was a focused, courageous and disciplined person who would never compromise his integrity and nobility,” he said.

He said that the late Oba Oyewunmi’s 48 years on the throne was eventful, fruitful and successful, adding Ogbomosoland witnessed a lot of renewal and transformation.

According to him, Kabiyesi was not only an accomplished businessman, but also a champion of education, who prioritised the education of his children and those of his subjects.

“Today, Ogbomoso people can boast of being among the best educated in Africa and we appreciate the role played by Oba Oyewumi in achieving this great feat.

“I will personally feel the demise of Kabiyesi in view of my closeness to him and what he was able to do for me as his beloved son.”

Oke recalled how his path crossed with the late traditional ruler when he contested the Councillor ship election in his Ogbomoso Ward in 1976.

He said that the late Oba Oyewunmi was able to manage the crisis generated by the controversial poll.

“Since then, he drew me close and never abandoned me for once not even since I became the chairman of APC in the state.

“Lastly, my message of condolences goes to all members of the royal family as well as eminent sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland,” he said.

He commiserated with the Olori who played a key role in the longevity enjoyed by our revered traditional ruler.

“We pray God Almighty to grant him eternal rest and also uphold all the family members and subjects he left behind.” Oke said.(NAN)

