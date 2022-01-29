The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State Chapter, and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, have condoled with the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Teslim Folarin, on the death of his wife, Angela.

This condolences are contained in separate statements they made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Angela, a lawyer, died on Friday afternoon in the UK.

The APC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, described the death of Folarin’s wife as another sad one for the party.

It described the late Angela as a respectful and amiable personality, saying her demise was a rude shock to the party.

“Her death is devastating to Oyo APC because we appreciate the wonderful support she gave to her husband, Sen. Teslim Folarin.

“We know that her death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill in the life of our distinguished Sen. Folarin.”

It expressed sadness, praying that Almighty God grant the deceased eternal rest and strengthen the family she left behind.

“On behalf of the Caretaker Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the State Caretaker Executive Committee and APC members in the state, we send our condolences to the distinguished Senator Teslim Folarin’s family,” it said.

Also, the NUJ in a statement signed by its Secretary, Sola Oladapo, expressed sadness over the death of Angela Folarin.

The statement quoted the chairman, Mr Ademola Babalola, as saying “Angela’s death was shocking and one death too much to bear.

Oladapo stated that Babalola had since called Folarin, who was on his way to catch flight to the UK around 4pm Friday, minutes after the unfortunate news of his wife’s death was broken.

“Babalola, in the brief chat on phone with Folarin, said Angela’s death was shocking and one death too much to bear.

“Distinguished Senator, this is sad and devastating. May Allah comfort you, the children and all the family members of the deceased,” the NUJ statement said. (NAN)