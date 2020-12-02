From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State said on Wednesday that it is ready for membership registration and revalidation exercise, scheduled to begin Saturday, December 12.

The position was made known in a statement issued in Ibadan by the party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo.

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mallam Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State Governor, had on Monday announced the commencement of the party membership registration and revalidation, adding that the four weeks exercise has been scheduled to take place simultaneously in all the wards in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between December 12, 2020 and January 9, 2021.

Oyo APC stated:

‘The planned exercise was critical to the future of the party as it was necessary for all stakeholders comprising APC leadership at all levels, genuine democrats and patriots to play their part and ensure the exercise record huge success.

‘In Oyo APC all hands are on deck to deliver on the mandate as we are already putting in place the necessary arrangement to accommodate both the teeming existing and prospective members across the 351 wards in the State. The Chief Akin Oke-led Executive Committee will leave no stone unturned to make the atmosphere conducive for all stakeholders and supporters of our great party to work together and come up with accurate data bank for the party faithful as desired.

‘Meanwhile, it is equally pertinent to make a strong appeal to our party’s national headquarters not to give any room for saboteurs and divisive elements, who might want to compromise the smooth conduct of the exercise in Oyo State.

‘As it stands now, the question of individuals or groups trying to outdo one another is not expected before and during the exercise because the goal of membership registration and revalidation goes beyond self-aggrandisement or settling of scores among gladiators.

‘This time, we would not close our eyes at the possible incursion of some external forces backed by some overzealous political players within the APC who are still hell-bent of sponsoring crisis in Oyo APC for their own selfish ends ahead of the next general elections. As a matter of fact, the national leadership of our great party is being put on notice that we are capable of handling the exercise as one united family because stakeholders are aware of the task before the party in the State.

‘What is more important to us is how to ensure that every willing person is captured in the party’s database regardless of their location and physical status before the end of it all. The situation in Oyo State now indicates that electorate would be willing to return us to power again in 2023 as doing so would afford them the opportunity to have unhindered access to public safety, improved infrastructure, clean environment, prosperity among other basic things which the current PDP administration has shown that it lacked the capacity to provide.’