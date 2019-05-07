Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said her husband, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s administration, has recorded a landmark achievements in the state and that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will bounce back stronger in 2023.

Mrs. Ajimobi, who stated this while distributing Ramadan welfare materials to homes and councils in the state, added that apart from the landmark achievements, her husband was not impeached and set a record of being the only governor, so far, who spent two terms in office.

“It is a pride that we were not impeached and we were able to complete eight years rule in the state. Also, we have done very well so far and a reason this Ramadan should call for sober reflections; to do very in all our endeavours.

“We must be loyal to one another as party members especially now we will be in opposition. I want to assure you that, by God’s grace come 2023, APC will return to power in the state.

“By next Ramadan, I will host you in my Oluyole home; to distribute gift and God will enable us to continually do this,” she stated.

Also, the APC women leader in the state, Mabel Williams, thanked the First Lady for her usual gesture to women and children in the state.

According to her, women in the past “were used and dumped but this administration, under the leadership of senator Ajimobi, has prioritised women who have held key positions in the government. We thank governor Ajimobi that he doesn’t discriminate.”