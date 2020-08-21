Oyo Government, yesterday, said efforts are ongoing to ensure maternity leave for pregnant and nursing mothers is extended from four to six months in the employment of the state while men also will soon begin to enjoy paternity leave.

Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Faosat Sanni, stated during a two-day workshop on ‘Safe Motherhood’, organised by Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Oyo State chapter, at Dapo Aderogba Hall, NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Sanni said the extension was necessary so that adequate care would be given to the newborn while the mothers also have the privilege to take care of themselves. She said the Governor Seyi Makinde administration supported every key aspect of motherhood to promote well being of women and children.

She emphasised that the administration has been promoting, educating, empowering, protecting children and women from all forms of abuse, while also supporting them financially, especially for those in need of financial help.

Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Community Development, Wumi Oladeji, while speaking on the House of Assembly’s contribution to Safe Motherhood, said the Assembly has been gender-friendly and has enacted laws to take adequate care of the interest of women and children, adding that the Assembly was the first to domesticate the Child Rights Law (2006) in the country.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the state government has been doing its best to reduce the suffering of women through every means possible, which he said has brought succour to their lives.