Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Suspected armed robbers on Monday attacked the people of Alaja community in Akinyele Local Government area of Oyo State and inflicted serious injury on a woman and her daughter.

The marauders were said to have stormed the community at about 1 a.m and attacked the woman, Mrs Adeola Bamidele, 45, and her daughter, Dolapo Bamidele, 23, and carted away two phones. The woman and her daughter sustained deep cuts on their heads and cheeks.

The woman explained that she was trying to rescue her daughter when she was also matcheted and the robbers made away with two of her phones. Her daughter could not talk due to the serious injury she sustained. The duo have since been hospitalised.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, explained that the victims have been taken to the hospital and that an investigation has commenced into the incident.