From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of seven commissioner-nominees whose names were forwarded to the legislature on Monday for screening and confirmation for reappointment by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The seven had served in various capacities before Makinde dissolved his cabinet on June 29. But in the letter the governor sent to the lawmakers, he specifically requested that each of them be confirmed into the office they occupied prior to the cabinet dissolution.

The commissioner-designates are Akinola Ojo, Ministry of Finance; Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, Ministry of Justice; Chief Bayo Lawal, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; Prof Dawood Sangodoyin, Ministry of Public Works; Temilolu Ashamu, Ministry of Energy; Mrs Faosat Joke Sanni,Ministry of Women Affairs and Ayansiju Lawal, Ministry of Establishment and Training.

Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin, had on Tuesday announced the names on the floor of the House when he read the letter from Governor Makinde.

The commissioner-designates had prior to their confirmation appeared before the House and presented reports on their achievements while on office as commissioners between 2019 and June 2021.

Ogundoyin congratulated the returning commissioners on their reappointment.

“This is great privilege and another rare opportunity for you to continue in your various ministries, and also another chance to serve the people of Oyo State. I therefore advise that you take note of all the questions and observations made by the honourable members towards moving Oyo State forward.”

One of the commissioner-designates, Bayo Lawal, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, assured that more developmental programmes would be embarked by their various ministries to further advance the vision of Governor Makinde.

