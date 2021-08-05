From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of all seven commissioner nominees, whose names were forwarded to the legislature for screening and confirmation for reappointment by Governor Seyi Makinde, this week Monday.

The seven commissioner-designates had served in various capacities before Makinde dissolved his cabinet on June 29, this year. But in the letter, which Governor Makinde sent to the lawmakers, he specifically requested that each of them should be confirmed into the office they occupied before the cabinet dissolution.

The commissioner-designates are Mr. Akinola Ojo (Ministry of Finance), Prof Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN) (Ministry of Justice), Chief Bayo Lawal (Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters) and Prof Dawood Sangodoyin (Ministry of Public Works).

The list also comprised Temilolu Ashamu (Ministry of Energy), Mrs Faosat Joke Sanni (Ministry of Women Affairs) and Alhaji Ayansiju Lawal (Ministry of Establishment and Training).

Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, had on Tuesday announced the names on the floor of the House when he read the letter to that effect from Governor Makinde.

The commissioner-designates had prior to their confirmation appeared before the house and presented reports on their achievements while on office as commissioners between 2019 and June 2021, before the legislators.

The lawmakers took turns to ask questions, seek clarifications and give suggestions to the commissioner-designates on moving their various ministries forward.

Ogundoyin, however, said: “I say congratulations to all our seven returning commissioners on their reappointment. This is great privilege and another rare opportunity for you to continue in your various ministries, and also another chance to serve the people of Oyo State.

“I therefore advise that you take note of all the questions and observations made by the Honorable Members towards moving Oyo State forward.”

The commissioner-designate for Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, assured that more developmental programmes would be embarked on by their various Ministries to further advance the vision of Governor Makinde.

He, however, commended members of the Ninth Oyo State House of Assembly for their support for the present administration.

