From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the appointment of all 10 commissioner-nominees, whose names were forwarded to the lawmakers by the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

Besides, the governor has also forwarded the name of Justice Mashud Abass of the state High Court to the lawmakers for confirmation as new President, Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal.

The Oyo Assembly confirmed all the commissioner-nominees at a plenary held on Wednesday following submission of their names on September 22, 2021, comprising names of five returning commissioners and five new ones.

The lawmakers said they had gone through the credentials submitted by the nominees and concluded that they are all qualified to serve as commissioners in the state. They unanimously agreed that all of them should take a bow, which they did for their confirmation.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, in his address, charged the commissioner-designates to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Governor Makinde.

The list of former commissioners confirmed comprises, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun (Information, Culture and Tourism), Olasunkanmi Olaleye(Education, Science and Technology), Abdulrahman Abdulrahim (Land and Housing), Adeniyi Adebisi (Commerce), and Seun Fakorede (Youth and Sports).

The commissioner-designates also include former Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the governor, Prof Misbau Babatunde; Special Adviser on Solid Mines Development, Abiodun Oni; former Incident Manager, COVID-19 Taskforce in the state, Dr. Bode Ladipo; former chairman, Akinyele Local Government, Segun Olayiwola; and Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola.

Meanwhile, the letter from Governor Makinde, seeking confirmation of Justice Abass as new President of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state, was read by the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin.

The letter stated that the nomination of Justice Abass was sequel to his recommendation to the National Judicial Council (NJC) by the Oyo State Judicial Service Commission, following the retirement of the immediate past president court, Justice Aderonke Aderemi on January 4, 2021.

The letter read in part: “Consequent upon the request, the National Judicial Council has recommended Hon Justice Moshood Akintunde Akinfemi Abass as the new President of Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal. It is in view of this, that I am requesting the Speaker and other Lawmakers to kindly deliberate and confirm his appointment as requested.”

The Speaker, however, said date and time for the screening of Justice Abass would be announced by the House and communicated accordingly.