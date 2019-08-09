Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday screened and confirmed all the 14 commissioner-nominees, whose names were sent to the parliament by Governor Seyi Makinde about two weeks ago.

The screening and confirmation exercise, which started by 12 noon was completed at about 7p.m. The plenary was presided over by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin, who noted at the end of the almost seven-hour exercise that the calibre of people that Governor Makinde sent for confirmation showed his resolve to raise the bar of governance in the state.

Each of the commissioner-designates was grilled by the lawmakers, who probed them on the professional experiences and educational qualifications they have brought to bear on deepening governance in the state. They, however, proved their qualities before the legislators.

At the end of the exercise, Ogundoyin held that the commissioner-designates are technocrats and highly cerebral people that have track records of achievements in their various disciplines.

The plenary also screened and confirmed the appointments ofDr Nureni Adeniran as chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as well as Akeem Oladeji and Dayo Ogungbenro as full time members of the board.