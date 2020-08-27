Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of members of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) ahead of the conduct of local government election in the state.

The lawmaker also granted the request of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led executive arm to access N800million loan facility as counterpart funding to access N2.9billion from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, towards boosting water supply and sanitation in 20 among the 33 local government areas of the state, which is a project by the Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.

The confirmation of OYSIEC board members and the approval for the N800million were granted during the plenary held on Thursday, which was presided over by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.

Governor Makinde had nominated a legal practitioner, Isiaka Olagunju as chairman of the commission, as well as Messrs Adeniyi Babatunde, Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Kunle Agboola, Remi Ayoade, Sunday Falana and Adeojo Elias, as well as Alhaja Ganiyat Saka as members.

The Speaker, Ogundoyin, in his remarks, urged the OYSIEC chairman and members to bring their “professional experiences to bear in your new assignment as the Oyo State Government has reposed its confidence in you, hence we expect you to conduct free and fair local government elections for the state.”

The new chairman of OYSIEC, Olagunju, however, described his appointment as a call to duty, promising that the commission under his watch would not disappoint the state and would not be found wanting in the discharge of their duties, particularly local government poll.

Meanwhile, the motion to grant approval to the N800million request, which is to be sourced from Unity Bank Plc, was moved by the Minority leader, Asimiyu Alarape, representing Atiba state constituency, and was seconded by Bamidele Adeola, representing Iseyin Itesiwaju state constituency.

The Speaker, Ogundoyin, made it known that the loan facility has an interest rate of 15 per cent, which would not be applicable until the drawdown of the loan, adding that repayment of the loan would be from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, and would be N33,3million monthly for 24 months.

The Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin, representing Ogbomosho South state constituency, said the loan would reduce the difficulties being faced by residents of rural area to access potable water.