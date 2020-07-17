Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, directed the 68 sacked council chairmen to return government property in their custody.

The directive was given at a plenary presided over by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin.

The 68 sacked council chairmen, comprising 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas (LCDAs), were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 12, 2018.

Majority Leader of the House, Sanjo Adedoyin, representing Ogbomoso South, had brought a matter of urgent public importance before the parliament, which was ruled on by the legislature being dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers agreed that the call became necessary with a view to ensuring accountability and continuity of governance in the councils and LCDAs.

They called on the commissioner of police and other security agencies to intervene towards recovering the government property allegedly taken away by the sacked council bosses, under the aegis of Association of Local Government of Nigeria.

The Assembly directed the caretaker chairmen that took over reins of government in December 2019 to take proper inventory of missing property in their councils and forward details to the House.