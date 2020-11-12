Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State House of assembly on Thursday lifted the suspension it placed on 13 council chairmen in the state after it has received house committee report and an unreserved apology from the affected chairmen.

The Chairman, House committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Popoola, presented the report to the house during its plenary.

He stated that the committee found out that the #EndSARS protest disrupted many activities in the state, which also affected the concerned chairmen.

The committee, in the report, noted that failure of the 13 suspended caretaker chairmen to provide reports to the house on state of earth moving equipment in their various local governments was not an attempt to undermine the authority and powers of the house.

However, some of the suspended chairmen affirmed that they were faced with administrative bottlenecks but submitted their reports to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters as against submission to the house due to the #EndSARS protests.

The house urged all heads of local government and LCDAs to embark on trainings to broaden their knowledge on local government administration in order to enhance its operations.

The house maintained that it would not in any way disrupt smooth operation of local government administration, stressing that its decisions and resolutions are always on the side of the people.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, said he was satisfied by the report. He said the house would soon commence an extensive oversight function to all the 33 local governments and 35 LCDAs across the state to investigate projects implemented by the chairmen.

The house however, accepted the report as presented and lifted the suspension on the 13 caretaker chairmen with immediate effect.