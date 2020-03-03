Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill 2020, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, and it is now awaiting the assent of Governor Seyi Makinde for the bill to become a law.

The bill was passed after it scaled through the third reading at a plenary presided over by the speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, which was also overwhelmingly attended by lawmakers, who all put on clothes with patterns of leopard (Amotekun) skin. The clerk of the House and other staff at the plenary also adorned the same uniform clothes with the lawmakers.

The Chairman, House Committee on Security and Strategy, Akeem Obadara, had presented the committee’s report to the plenary, describing the bill as a product of extensive deliberation by critical stakeholders. He noted that the provisions of the bill were painstakingly subjected to clause-by-clause and point-by-point scrutinisation at the public hearing.

The bill had earlier scaled through the first and second readings before a public hearing was held on it about one week ago. No fewer than 22 memoranda were submitted during the public hearing, which was attended by traditional rulers, farmers, driver unions, representatives of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and other stakeholders on Monday, February 24, 2020.

As gathered, the bill seeks to create a security network that would complement the efforts of conventional security agencies, such as the Nigeria Police with a view to maintaining law and order within the state, and occasionally exchange handshakes with Amotekun Corps of other states in the South West when the need arises.

Ogundoyin, in his remarks, said: “By passing this bill, we have made history and we will be creating big strides towards providing and ensuring that all persons travelling along the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland and forest are free to participate in their normal social and economic life without fear or hindrance.

“Some of the major concerns have always been the issue of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and all other forms of criminalities. We believe that this bill will provide the needed security for our people.

“We can be rest assured that the implementation will be thorough because we have not passed this bill in vain. You don’t need to preach to the converts. We have a governor who is an Amotekun himself and we have not passed the bill in vain. So, you can rest assured that the law will be accorded speedy assent by the governor.”

Ogundoyin, however, lauded members of the House Committee on Security and Strategy for taking their time to conduct public hearing. He noted that the committee followed due process and did not circumvent or shortcut any of the stipulated rules of the House to arrive at the conclusion.

The report presented by the committee, according to him, encompassed the views of the people, who have been asking for a well secured and well-protected environment.