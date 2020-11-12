Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday reinstated suspended caretaker chairmen of 13 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to their posts.

Their reinstatement was announced after the presentation of a report by Olusegun Popoola, chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The House had on November 3, suspended the caretaker chairmen over failure to submit a comprehensive list of earth moving equipment in their councils as requested.

Oyo State Forum of Caretaker Chairmen had in a letter to the Assembly appealed for the pardon and reinstatement of the suspended chairmen. The chairmen had blamed #EndSARS protest for their failure to submit the inventory of earth moving equipment and tendered unreserved apology to the House.

The report was subsequently submitted by the affected 13 council bosses as attested to in the House Committee report presented by Popoola.

Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin said the request for the inventory was to ascertain the condition of the equipment, saying several council roads required grading.

“The House will not relent in its resolve to ensure good governance, defend democracy and support efforts of the governor to bring democratic dividends to the people. Our decision was not to witch-hunt any local council or caretaker chairmen. We are determined to deliver good governance at all times and I want all government functionaries to have that in mind.”