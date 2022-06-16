From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Twenty–four among the 32 members of the Oyo House of Assembly have initiated impeachment move against the deputy governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan.

The letter, dated June 9, 2022, was received same day in the Office of the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, and it was entitled: ‘Petition and Notice of Allegations of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan’.

This development came barely two weeks after Olaniyan dumped Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), over perceived frosty relationship with the governor, Seyi Makinde.

In the petition read at the plenary, yesterday, the 24 lawmakers levelled five allegations against Olaniyan, bordering on gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duty, and insubordination and other offences.

The petition was signed by all the 24 lawmakers, who are all members of PDP in the state.

The petition was read at the plenary by the Clerk of the House, Yetunde Awe. But only lawmakers, journalists and house officials were allowed into the legislative chamber to witness the plenary.

Speaker Ogundoyin noted that the petition meets the two-third requirements to initiate impeachment process. He said the lawmakers would give the deputy governor a seven-day ‘grace period’ to respond to the allegations, which would end on Wednesday, June 22.

He, however, warned that failure to respond to the allegations within seven days could lead to the commencement of impeachment move.

The plenary was then adjourned to today.

