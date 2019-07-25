Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, on Thursday announced the selection of fourteen commissioner nominees into the Oyo State Executive branch.

The Speaker made the announcement while reading a message from state Governor Seyi Makinde on floor of the House on Thursday.

According to Ogundoyin, the commissioner nominees are to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the clerk of the House, while screening will be announced on a later date.

Below is the list of commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Makinde to the House.

1. Hon Barrister Adeniyi John Farito

2. Mr Adeniyi Adebisi

3. Hon Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle

4. Prof Oyelowo Oyewo

5. Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye

6. Barrister Seun Asamu

7. Mr Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem

8. Chief Bayo Lawal

9. Hon Funmilayo Orisadeyi

10. Dr Bashir Bello

11. Hon Wasiu Olatunbosun

12. Prof Daud kehinde Sangodoyin

13. Mr Akinola Ojo

14. Rt Hon Kehinde Ayoola