Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, yesterday announced a female and 13 other male commissioner nominees, as submitted to the House by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The speaker made the announcement while reading the message from the executive on floor of the House.

Ogundoyin said the nominees, including Adeniyi John Farito, Adeniyi Adebisi, Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle, Oyelowo Oyewo, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Seun Asamu, Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem and Bayo Lawal.

Others are: Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Bashir Bello, Wasiu Olatunbosun, Daud kehinde Sangodoyin, Akinola Ojo and Kehinde Ayoola.

They are to submit their curriculum vitae to the clerk while the date for their screening will be announced later.