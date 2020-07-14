Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo House of Assembly has summoned the contractors that handled water projects for the state during the immediate past administration led by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi to explain what they know about 20 waterworks contracts awarded to them that worth over N10billion.

Apart from the contractors, the house also summoned officials of Oyo State Water Corporation, as the lawmakers declared a state of emergency on water projects in the state.

The house reached the resolution during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, on Tuesday. The resolution followed a comprehensive reports presented to the house by the Ad-hoc Committee on Water Resources, chaired by Abdullah Abdulrasak representing Ibadan South East 1.

The committee, which paid oversight visits to water projects across the state, reported that the Oyo State Government led by the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), embarked on about 20 water projects at accumulative cost of over N10billion, but none has been completed till date.

The committee stated that the Ayete Water Scheme in Ibarapa North Local Government was awarded in April, 2019 at N399.5million, adding that the contractor had been paid N119.8million from the contract sum. It noted further that the contract just reached six per cent completion and the contractor has vacated the site.

Speaking on the expansion of Ogbomoso/Ikoyi-Ile water supply scheme, which was awarded on March 9, 2019 at N578.2million, Abdulrasak stated that N228.6million has been paid to the contractor. He. also listed another water project at Igbo-Ora, which was awarded for N158million, and N47.4million had been received by the contractor.

He stated further that the Eruwa, Oyo, Saki, Sanusi mini water supply scheme, Owode estate mini water supply, Ogboro, Iseyin water works, Alabata and Pade where the contractor has been paid N271.8million by the immediate past administration.

While commenting on the reports, Ogundoyin stated: “Why will a government embark on about 20 projects and you cannot complete just one of them? Why not work on five instead and complete them? Now, most equipment bought with billions of naira are rotting away somewhere in the bush or buildings under construction. I visited Eruwa water works, where N97.6million was awarded during my town hall meeting last year, but I only saw generating set and decaying facilities.

“Our people do not enjoy water supply. We are declaring a State of Emergency in the water sector, because this situation is pathetic. We want the water corporation agency to be more responsible and ensuring lot is done to complete some of these projects during this tenure.”