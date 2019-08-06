Oyo House of Assembly has disclosed it will commence the screening of 14 commissioner nominees, the chairman and two board members for the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on August 8.

Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin disclosed this in Ibadan, yesterday during plenary.

Ogundoyin said the screening would commence at 10 a.m on Thursday.

He gave the names of the commissioner nominees as Adeniyi Farinto, Adeniyi Adebisi, Muyiwa Oyekunle, Oyelowo Oyewo, Seun Asamu, Rahman Abdulraheem and Bayo Lawal.

Others are Daudu Sangodoyin, Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Wasiu Olatunbosun, Akinola Ojo, Bashir Bello, Olasunkanmi Olaleye and Kehinde Ayoola.

He said Nureni Adeniran will be screened as the SUBEB chairman, along with Akeem Oladeji and Dayo Ogunbero as members.

According to the News agency of Nigeria, the speaker had earlier aked the nominees to submit their resumes and other relevant credentials on or before August 1, for scrutiny by the legislators.